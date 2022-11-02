California’s newest government-subsidized industry is abortion tourism. Newsom has put up billboards in various states to entice pregnant women to come here for their abortions. He dares to use the words of Jesus Christ on his billboards to promote abortion. He has created a website hawking the new “Golden State of Abortion.”
Recently, my wife and I watched a presentation on two types of abortion procedures. It showed that the baby’s body parts (legs, arms) are either sucked out piece by piece with a high-powered vacuum or ripped out piece by piece using a ghastly, Mengelian-looking instrument. Then, the doctor has to reconstruct the dead baby’s body parts on a table, so that he knows he got everything: two legs, two arms, the head, etc. It was heartrending to watch.
Please take a look at this link, and then vote a resounding NO on Proposition 1. This proposition, among other things, supersedes California law regarding viability and will permit abortion up to the time of delivery: hli.org/resources/tools-used-for-abortion/.