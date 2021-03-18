Mike Davies, Livermore
They finally did and sneaked it in.
The Livermore airport commission is fully behind this; they have been supporting expanding the airport for over 20 years. That backed by developers who make big money off of it, and a city council. 15 years ago, there was a big battle not to expand the airport, and it was halted a little … but once you build something, you cannot restrict the airport use.
The 737 cargo is just the beginning. It is about single noise events (SNEL), and not an average over a 12-hour period. Do you honestly think they are only going to do two takeoffs and landings a day? Cargo planes, so that is ok?
Note that once the facility is built, there is no legal way of restricting jets coming in every 30 minutes for whatever purpose. If you build it, they will come. After all, the business that build large hangers and all the facilities around them will not want to have them sit idle for most of the week. Nope, they can change their minds, or next lease, can have a totally different use once the facility is built.
To be clear, the airport is looking to expand and take on much larger service and traffic than what has been in place for the past 20 years. It is a large, material change. I actually love the airport; this is just a very large build out that has ramifications for the end of time that will materially impact in a negative way the quality of life and home values for many years to come.
Once it is built out, there are no restrictions allowed on airport operations by law, in terms of the number of aircraft or the type of aircraft (as long as the safety criteria are met).
The only way to restrict any aircraft is to prevent any further build out of large, fixed-based operators (FBO). The airport management wants to expand so that they have more services for their little pilots, and of course, it is good for them. The minute you allow larger, fixed-based operators, they can fly any size plane that the runway can support (plus, they could also improve things there), and they can fly anytime they feel like it.
What an ugly nightmare this will become!