Jean King fixated on one of my sentences, published in The Vine on Oct. 25. I was discussing how The Independent concealed Mony Nop’s biggest PAC donors, who were “an out-of-town billionaire, Jean King, and Joan Seppala.” With or without the Oxford comma, this quotation has two legitimate interpretations: three people contributed or just two, with “Jean King” being a descriptive clause referring to the billionaire. She focused on the latter and wrote a letter to the editor chiding me for being wrong. This might seem like a simple misunderstanding. However, Jean King of all people should have known I was referring to Lyna Lam, a billionaire from San Francisco.
Jean King’s chief hobby seems to be leveraging her wealth to control Livermore and the Tri-Valley. She funds political action committees (PACs) like I collect playing cards, and at considerably greater expense. According to FPPC reports, she donated $49,500 to Take Back Livermore, in support of her handpicked candidates, including Mony Nop. If I were that invested, I would make it my business to know that a billionaire donated twice as much to another PAC, Friends of Supporting Mony Nop for Mayor of Livermore 2022.
There are two legitimate interpretations. Either Jean King was ignorant or deliberately deceptive. If the latter, she intended to conceal the influence of the San Francisco billionaire on Livermore politics.
This is not the first time I’ve been uncertain about her actions. Jean King’s recent PAC Move Eden Housing pushed an illegal referendum. That’s why it isn’t on the ballot. I assumed she knew the referendum would fail and only wanted a campaign stunt. Her PAC often references it on mailers, claiming such-and-such “turned their backs on Livermore’s right to vote.” But I must concede, when it comes to the law, Jean King may simply be clueless.
Move Eden Housing was ordered to post a $500,000 bond by Superior Court Judge Michael Markman because their lawsuit would have only served to delay affordable housing. And that’s not the only one of her PAC’s ordered to pay for a spurious lawsuit. Judge Frank Roesch said the CEQA argument from Save Livermore Downtown was “utterly without merit.”
I hope Jean King’s real friends will encourage her to find a new hobby. Lawyers are taking advantage of her. Or Jean is trying to take advantage of Livermore.