Alan Marling, Livermore

Jean King fixated on one of my sentences, published in The Vine on Oct. 25. I was discussing how The Independent concealed Mony Nop’s biggest PAC donors, who were “an out-of-town billionaire, Jean King, and Joan Seppala.” With or without the Oxford comma, this quotation has two legitimate interpretations: three people contributed or just two, with “Jean King” being a descriptive clause referring to the billionaire. She focused on the latter and wrote a letter to the editor chiding me for being wrong. This might seem like a simple misunderstanding. However, Jean King of all people should have known I was referring to Lyna Lam, a billionaire from San Francisco.