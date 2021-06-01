Valarie Daum, Livermore
How could our Mayor and City Council vote 5-0 to confirm Eden Housing plans? Why do they continue to state the majority of Livermore residents support them when it is not true per evidence of the hundreds of letters and speakers who continue to write and talk against Eden? These elected officials continue to betray us as they were elected on promises, compromise and “win-win". Instead, they seek power, control and their own interests. The resulting downtown will be an architectural nightmare compounded by a hellish parking problem. A recall should begin!