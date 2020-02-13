These comments are in reference to an Item on Livermore City Council agenda for Feb. 10. This item was described as, “Discussion and direction regarding potential City Council sponsored measures for upcoming elections.” The recommended action was: “The City Council Subcommittee on Initiatives recommends the City Council receive its oral report and then provide direction to the committee and to staff regarding potential City sponsored measures for upcoming elections.”
This benign-sounding and vague agenda item was rumored to be about recommending a parcel tax on every property in the city if Measure P is defeated in the March 3 election. This seemed to be an endorsement of the unfounded “Yes on Measure
P” claim in a mailer that defeat would cost the city $40 million. A threatened parcel tax seemed designed to punish Livermore citizens if they voted “No” on Measure P. Discussion of the item by subcommittee members Bob Woerner and Trish Munro did not dispel the concern regarding a parcel tax. However, a decision was put off until sometime between April and August, after a report by city staff.
I had written a full-page statement to be read to the council, denouncing the perceived threat. I scratched much of what I wrote. The following is what I did say: “At the Jan. 27, city council meeting, I testified that the Willdan Financial Services Co. in Oakland estimates that the alternative to the city’s plan for downtown would produce $15 million more than the city’s plan over the next 30 years. The Central Park Plan might cost up to $5 million more than the city’s plan, netting about $10 million more to the city. Therefore, the Central Park Plan is the fiscally responsible choice.”
I would not expect the city council to accept unquestioned an alternate financial plan to that offered by its own staff. You might not agree with every item contained in the Willdan report. However, I cannot imagine that the scientists and financial people on the council, who are trained to evaluate conflicting information, could disagree with the overall conclusions contained in that report. It is unconscionable not to read and consider a plan offered by a reputable outside consultant.