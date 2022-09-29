Rifka Several, Livermore
What I’ve been reflecting on: “All decision-making is a values-clarifying exercise.” We have been in a decision-making process for six-plus years regarding the values we want to demonstrate in our precious and limited downtown area. The focus now is on establishing affordable housing in the most beneficial space. Maximizing affordable housing for our first responders, teachers, older and younger citizens is a value we share. Why not consider an alternative location? When we look at the $7.8 million city loan to purchase the project, $5.5 million to subsidize the open space Eden must provide, and up to $4.3 million public funds to address site contamination, it seems reasonable to at least consider a project relocation. This type of consideration of factors can only happen with city leadership willing to engage with the facts and with the concerns of citizens. Let’s elect Mony Nop, a leader who shows he is responsive to decision making based on both values and facts.