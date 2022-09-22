Fabian Moreno, Livermore
Our family is thrilled to see such great candidates running for school board. I personally witnessed Deena at school board meetings voicing concerns during the pandemic. She is a mother and a fighter for the social, emotional and mental concerns of the children first. She is open to working with all, especially respecting the rights of parents to address what is best for their children. We are happy that we have such passionate mothers who are invested in making this community better through outreach. Our family will proudly be voting for the change Livermore needs.