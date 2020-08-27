Van Rainey, Livermore
In following the speeches given during the Democratic National Convention I was pleased to see that the party is saying that it is prepared to address a number of issues ignored by the current administration, and the intend to rectify many of the wrongs that it has committed.
However, I am troubled by the notion that our citizenry will see Trump’s replacement as the end of the struggle and choose to take a much-needed rest from the frustration and anguish suffered over these last four years.
Urgent and existential threats still exist like climate change, systemic racism, societal inequities, and legal barriers to change, and no amount of nostalgia is going to change that.
We need to develop a forward-looking consensus that seeks clear and equitable solutions and recognizes the insidiousness of those elements of society intent on protecting privileges at all levels of power.
We need to define what is in our collective best interests and stop thinking in terms of market forces that are supposed to address these expectations. We need to start believing that we can and should, by our very nature, support each other in this society and retreat from thinking that everyone is on their own; that there will be by necessity winners and losers.
This raises the question of what moral underpinnings will be needed in order to redefine our principles as a society and a nation. We have long leaned on a sense of national pride that was not based in reality. We now face a reckoning on how we choose to identify and dedicate ourselves to more just and sustainable principles and practices.
We have looked for leaders to show us the way. However, I think that we may need to dedicate ourselves to the more difficult task of reaching out and connecting with others to discover collectively the way forward.
One of the benefits of having such an inept executive as president is that we have taken up the initiative to act in many ways and have discovered synergies among a diverse collection of interests. The common thread is that we all care about our community, our nation and even the state of the world. That expression of compassion needs nurturing and I am hoping that going forward we can keep that in mind and grow in our hearts.