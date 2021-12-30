Alan Marling, Livermore
I’m calling Governor Newsom every day, telling him to defend rooftop solar and fire the corrupt commissioners of the California Public Utility’s Commission (CPUC). Unfortunately, the Commission appears to have sided with PG&E and other big utilities. Those private companies care more about profit than our safety or even providing us power. They hate how rooftop solar eats into their margins, even though green microgrids are more efficient and less likely to start wildfires.
PG&E has asked the CPUC to clamp down on rooftop solar, stripping down the incentives until it becomes impractical. Not only will this accelerate global warming, but also, it’ll destroy countless small businesses installing solar on homes.
PG&E wants all the power itself in the form of industrial solar. Now I am very much in favor of solar farms. We will need them as well to fulfill our energy needs and not burn to a crisp. We’re in danger, though not from building too many solar panels.
There’s no good reason to phase out rooftop solar. There are bad reasons, and PG&E is willing to bribe politicians into accepting them. Feel free to mention on the phone that you know Gavin Newsom has taken over $200,000 in contributions from the criminal company. His office number is: 916-445-2841.
You can find more information and petitions online by searching the hashtag #UtilityProfitGrab.