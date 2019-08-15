The Mayor has chosen to make some comments concerning the Sierra Club on NextDoor that have been inaccurate and or confusing.
Let's set the record straight. It is true the Sierra Club did not endorse Mayor Marchand in the last election; we did NOT endorse his opponent either. To receive a Sierra Club endorsement, individuals must complete a rigorous process that includes a written application and an interview. Candidates are selected if they meet certain criteria on a number of issues; we never endorse or decline endorsement based on a single issue.
Furthermore, Sierra Club members may speak on any issue at City Council meetings or in any public format as an individual. Sierra Club members do NOT give up their constitutionally protected rights by joining. Many Sierra Club members, including myself, have spoken in support of the Livermore Central Park Initiative, defending our right to vote. When addressing the public at recent Livermore City Council meetings, I have never stated I was representing the Sierra Club. I have the first amendment right to speak at public meetings that is NOT restricted by membership in any organization, club or group.
Trying to muddle the issues, attacking individuals, and attacking the press or various organizations does not solve the downtown issue. We have earned the right to a public vote for all voters on the downtown plan without city council interference.
Exercise your right to vote by signing the referendum. This will guarantee a vote without financial constraints imposed by the council's decision to prematurely sign development agreements before our initiative vote.
Signing the referendum does not tell you how to vote; it simply allows you to vote on the initiative without council obstruction. Defend your right to vote unimpeded by signing the referendum.