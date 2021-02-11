Carol Krakowsky, Livermore
It's hard to take any of Eden Housing's recent design changes to Livermore's Downtown Plan seriously.
While there are many disturbing aspects, the one I object to most strenuously is the housing itself. I advocate strongly for convenient, affordable housing, but not in the center of Livermore's downtown superblock … the one intended to attract residents and tourists alike with a wide range of cultural and commercial offerings in an open space setting that promotes community participation. This housing should be nearby, perhaps north of Railroad Avenue, and it should be truly affordable, not out of range for our police, firefighters, teachers, and other valued service-oriented residents.
The current plan promises concrete canyons, increased parking shortages, and all the downsides of urban density.
We have elected a mayor and city council whose members are intelligent and accomplished. I, for one, expect a much more enlightened and intelligent alternative to Eden Housing's plan from them. Otherwise, this revitalization effort will be nothing more than a costly four-story housing project … and it definitely won't be Eden.