Felicia Ziomek, Livermore
At our recent National Night Out gathering, local fire department staff visiting our neighborhood gathering reported troubling incidents.
They reported that when the fire department responds to a medical emergency, it takes local ambulances 30-60 minutes to arrive. And if the ambulance arrival is greatly delayed, the fire department staff transports patients to the hospital themselves, as a last resort.
Why? Because if the fire department staff didn’t transport patients to hospitals themselves, then the fire department staff wouldn’t be available to fight fires.
City and county officials need to investigate ambulance arrival delays and determine what’s needed to improve ambulance arrival times. Fire department staff shouldn’t need to fill in for ambulance services and not be available to fight fires, especially during fire season.