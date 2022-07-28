Elizabeth M. Judge, Livermore
A conflict of interest exists when citizens collect signatures to thwart a city council action and those signatures have to be submitted to authorities of the offending city before they can get processed further! This is the third referendum citizens have attempted since this whole downtown debacle began, but this one has stalled because Council wants to prevent it from passing on the November ballot.
1. used our funds over four years ago to find out what citizens wanted for downtown only to throw out the results;
2. used our funds to allow a hotel to purchase a valet parking lot right where a larger Eden Housing project might have gone;
3. planned to use more of our funds to enable Eden to purchase the valuable land in question in order to prevent actions by a future Council.
It appears that the city is motivated to do just about anything to preserve locating a large housing project in the very center of downtown where future festivals could be held for a city of a hundred thousand. Regardless of whether the housing is market or affordable, it is a big mistake to put any housing there.
Citizens are desperately trying to keep the city from making this permanent mistake. Council should let the referendum signatures go forward to the Registrar of Voters to appear on the ballot. At least then Council can say it was democratic about it and is willing to let the chips fall where they may.