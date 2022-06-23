Jeff Kaskey, Livermore
It’s another election year, and another chance to see democracy in action. Or democracy inaction, depending on the day. I got stopped by a pair of referendum signature gatherers outside of Lowes, and although I was in a bit of a rush, democracy sometimes takes a few extra moments from each of us, something I had been slow to appreciate. The signature folks were polite, positive, and enthusiastic without being (overly) pushy. I got to participate in democracy and was still on time for my next appointment.