Democracy around the world needs to be strengthened now.
The United Nations was formed at the end of World War II, which caused the death of 66 million people. But how many of the UN’s 193 member countries now are democracies with free elections at least every four years?
Some of the countries now ruled by dictatorships suffered greatly when they were invaded by other dictatorships during World War II, namely China and Russia, who were our allies during the war.
As humankind again has learned from the coronavirus pandemic, dictatorships can never be trusted. A new group of united democracies should determine what can be used to end all dictatorships. Dictators that facilitate free elections should be granted clemency.
Democracy is forever a work in progress. When the U.S. was formed, voters had to own land and be white males 21 or older. And they could be slave owners.
The following are the reforms needed now in the U.S.
End the corrupt Democratic and Republican gerrymandering of House of Representative and state elections districts that ensure safe seats. Representatives in the House only work (while in session) an average of 138 days a year. State representatives usually work less. The average American work year is 236 eight-hour days. Over 90% of the districts can be competitive (plus or minus 3%), but less than 10% currently are.
Our election campaigns are now mostly financed by corporate special interests who want and get special deals at the expense of the other 97% of us. In 1984 our tax code was 26,300 pages; by 2016 it had grown to 74,608 pages.
Citizens in 22 other democracies live longer than we do, while we pay twice as much for our health care! It's easy to buy guns and ammunition in America to kill school children. In 2017, there were 14,542 gun murders.
It takes time to do a good job. All elected federal and state representatives/senators in this electronic age should be furnished family housing in the capital cities and two automobiles. All candidates should be required to participate in mandatory primary and general election TV and online debates and to work at least 200 eight-hour days yearly to do a much better job!