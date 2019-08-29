The “Save Downtown” posters that have been appearing around town are a misnomer as far as I’m concerned. They’re for saving the city’s plan—not downtown—and it’s a plan that doesn’t reflect the priorities people decided on during the outreach process—priorities that are supposed to be driving the development. It’s ironic that the “Save Downtown” plan proposes housing on the remaining patch of open space in the center of town, while the Central Park Plan tries to save that open space and is accused of destroying downtown.
I’ve worked hard to get signatures for the initiative and for this last referendum because I believe in what they stand for. All the silly talk about the 2000-seat theater and BART to downtown as our ulterior motivation is ridiculous. So many untruths have been passed along enough times that people have started to believe them.
But one truth I know for sure is that voting on the Initiative would end the uncertainty of which plan is the one most voters want. Election results for this specific issue would be real data that can start to mend this divided community. No further outreach would be necessary with the definitive election results in hand. RFPs would be easy because we have a hotelier willing to build in either location.
We need to vote soon—not in a special election but in March in the Primary to avoid that $800,000 special election price tag we keep hearing thrown around. We need to vote in March 2020 to avoid holding up the City’s established timeline. We can finish the L Street garage and Stockmen’s Park before we get into our differences.
We need to vote in a truly democratic way, unobstructed by premature development agreements that undermine the voting process. We need to vote with both sides ready to accept the results, win or lose.