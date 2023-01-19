Paul Stone, Dublin
A Republican am I but the last time I checked Democrats need water just as much as we of the GOP. I know this empirically because my 95-year old aunt is a dyed-in-the-wool Dem and she indeed uses water.
Paul Stone, Dublin
A Republican am I but the last time I checked Democrats need water just as much as we of the GOP. I know this empirically because my 95-year old aunt is a dyed-in-the-wool Dem and she indeed uses water.
In the days of my youth California’s population was some eight million souls. Today we are nearly 40 million. No new water storage of any significance has been created for decades.
Think of how much better off we’d be if the recent rains had been captured in storage rather than 80-90% of it being swept into the sea. Storage also can be beneficial in ameliorating flooding.
In the Old Testament, Jacob’s son, Joseph, successfully interpreted pharaoh’s God-given dream of seven healthy cows eaten by seven lean ones, as that there would be seven years of abundance followed by seven years of famine. This was a gracious revelation from God at which Joseph implemented a grain stockpiling system during the seven good years. It saved the Egyptian population from starvation during the seven bad ones. (Genesis 41:15-39 )
We could use some Josephs and Josephettes up in Sacto. And they don’t even need to wait for a revelation from God. Common sense ought to be enough. Let’s demand our state legislators and governor dive into this and work to solve our current and future water woes.
Can we not all, Dems, Repubs, and Independs, agree that we want to be The Golden State and not the Rusted State of California?
