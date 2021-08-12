Daniella Karo, Pleasanton
The “Big Lie” is not a Lie.
Mr. Glen Wright claims that Trump and the Republicans are guilty of the “Big Lie.” I, unfortunately, find that Biden and the Democrats are equally guilty of the “Big Lie.”
Biden et al promised to unify this country, yet, now, we are more divided than ever before. A “Big Lie”!
Biden et al claims that the illegal invasion at the border is under control. It isn’t and it's getting a lot worse.
So, here’s another “Big Lie.” Kamala Harris, the Democratic VP claims that “climate change” is to be blamed for the illegal invasion at the border! Not so! Biden et al invited them all in. It’s the “Big Lie” again.
Biden claims no knowledge about his son Hunter’s shady deals, yet, the facts show that he is intimately involved and benefited from it. Biden greatly inflated his scholastic achievements, and apparently had an affair with his current wife while she was still married to somebody else!
Biden like other Democratic politicians is very fond of the “Big Lie”!