Susan Putnam, Livermore
The current Mayor Bob Woerner and the ex-mayor John Marchand have repeatedly denied the voters of Livermore their legitimate say in building a better Downtown Livermore. From the initial Downtown Community Meetings in 2017, when citizen input was overridden by the Mayor and the City Council, to the illegal denial of the recent 2022 Downtown Referendum signed by 8,053 Livermore voters, the Mayor and City Council have continued to deny Livermore residents their values and vision for Downtown. Instead, they have painted a negative picture of two women, vilifying their names to the community, when they are actually holding the Mayor and City Council accountable to the voters. The Mayor and the Council have been unwilling to adjust their decisions to reflect the voice of the people, instead repeatedly fabricating stories that Save Livermore Downtown does not want any affordable housing and that two wealthy people are pushing a personal agenda. These stories are not the truth. This is why I am supporting Mony Nop for Mayor, who will listen to Livermore voters and bring integrity back to governing our city.