Owen Brovont, Livermore
The letter from The Equity and Inclusion Subcommittee from Mayor-elect Bob Woerner and Council Member Trish Munro was apparently intended to allay a negative reaction to an unspecified “misunderstanding that occurred a few days ago.”
Evidently, it generated the “very misleading and inflammatory story currently circulating.” While I have no direct knowledge regarding the content or source of the “misleading and inflammatory story,” it doesn’t surprise me.
Government at all levels has become more and more authoritarian, and its evolutionary vector is clearly aimed toward socialism and total control of society, even at the local level!
For too many years, the American public has been abused and subject to attacks on its culture leading to unrest, destruction of public and private property, looting, murder, and general mayhem conducted under a false flag of reacting to racism, xenophobia, white privilege, and homophobia.
Today, more than 20 American cities are under duress by mobs chanting accusations of institutional racism. These accusations are themselves vaguely defined and loosely applied and are buttressed by academic and journalistic articles that flood the media and drive efforts to inculcate elements of “critical race theory” and revisionist history like the 1619 Project into all levels of education, businesses, required in government agencies, forced on government contractors, and even on the armed forces at all levels.
These efforts are aimed at denigrating the founding generation that created the American form of government, i.e., the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of the United States of America, by accusing the founding fathers of various behaviors such as holding slaves, which we have since repudiated.
It is clear that their actual purpose is to attack and undermine the meaning and value of what founders created, individual freedom that is central to the American culture. This is nothing short of trying to remake America by a collection of subversive socialistic enemies of that freedom.
At the least, a distortion of facts and, at worst, camouflaged flagrant lies.
We do not hold slaves today, and we haven’t for over 150 years; we do not approve of slavery, we reject racism – no matter the source. That unfortunately doesn’t mean there are no racists because there are, but most flagrant racists are not white!
The American people are being swindled. To be continued.