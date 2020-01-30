Livermore has a long history of developers trying to buy our elections, and right on schedule, we have the Measure P campaign.
To the astonishment of approximately no one, those campaign signs popping up all over town are primarily funded by the company that stands to gain financially. You can read it for yourself in the fine print, at the bottom of every one. We’ve seen these developer-sponsored measures and propositions many times before, and we won’t be fooled this time either.
Not many years ago, Weyerhaeuser tried a similar stunt. The company plastered our streets with thousands of signs to make it look like there was popular support for an unwanted development project. It was a manufactured mirage. Residents were outspent 10 to 1, but Weyerhaeuser lost in a landslide.
The same pattern is playing out today. We NoPers cannot match the resources of the proponents’ well-funded machine, but we won’t shrink from any special interest with a profit motive in our elections.
By voting “No” we can move the hotel from a proposed location that’s way too small, to a larger parcel where the residents already decided we wanted it. We can build it just as quickly, bigger and better, and it won't cause traffic jams and parking problems. Vote “No” on Measure P. Vote “No” on Presidio Corporation.