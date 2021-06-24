Deborah McQueen, Livermore
The recent Katerra bankruptcy highlights an emerging trend within the housing construction industry. Housing developers are using business strategies honed from Silicon Valley tech start-ups to dominate a competitive housing market. Rather than focus on quality construction, they instead aim to "break down the walls of an industry, grow at all costs and figure out the metrics later.” This has proved to be bad business for Livermore. The Legacy building on L St. has come to a near standstill.
Mayor Woerner’s response to the Katerra/Legacy shutdown reveals a lack of sophistication in understanding complex financing. Woerner states “The project is fully bonded and construction will restart as soon as the requisite legal and contractual permissions are obtained.” Anyone familiar with Katerra’s downfall realizes that the requisite legal work ahead is daunting. Katerra, wanting the whole enchilada, is responsible for the “design and architectural work, construction management, general contracting, interior design, and materials supply” of the Legacy building. With so much of the heavy lifting being done by Katerra, one wonders exactly what Legacy provided other than labor. Katerra owns the material supply chain, but has shut down their 577,000-square-foot factory in Tracy, leaving 500 workers in a precarious position. With at least 20 unfinished projects across the United States, and several Federal and State lawsuits pending, the “requisite legal work” may take substantial time to resolve, potentially leaving the Legacy building on L St. unfinished for months to come.
Katerra is emblematic of the greed which has seized housing developers in California, who have leapt at the opportunity to take advantage of the so called “housing crisis”. Mayors Woerner & Marchand were quick to approve developers without appropriate vetting from the public. Both mayors received extensive campaign contributions from developers, unions, and construction and real estate related organizations. The Legacy building approval process took 14 weeks. The Eden housing “bait and switch” changes were rammed through in 24 weeks (and would have been less were it not for vociferous public outcry). These rushed timelines deny the public the opportunity to learn, understand, and fully engage in what is happening in their town. Worse still, residents’ tax dollars are exploited as Eden Housing’s lobbying firms continue to silence residents using social media and union muscle at Council meetings.