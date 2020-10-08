Victor Avila, Livermore
The first political flyer to come from the Haubert campaign said only one thing - Vinnie Bacon advocated closing fire stations.
During the financial crisis of a few years ago, all fire jurisdictions had to close fire stations. That was what responsible local officials had to do to balance their budgets, while still maintaining public safety. So, thanks for the complement Haubert, yes, Vinnie Bacon is a responsible local official.
Haubert represents what Dublin is, and Livermore and most cities are not - mile after mile of residential development with no architectural appeal or thought. Some of the developments look like the stock room of a Kinney shoe store, shoe boxes atop one another. Livermore is a great place to live because of its heritage - ranching, farming, vineyards, and open space.
There's no place in Livermore for what Dublin's build-up represents. Vote Bacon.