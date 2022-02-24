Vic Avila, Livermore
In 1990 Robert Fulghum wrote a book titled “All I really need to know I learned in kindergarten”. It was a best seller, short book about what kids are taught in kindergarten. Many important tenets were listed in the book -- play fair, don’t hit anyone, share, and put things where you found them and clean up your own mess, have warm cookies and milk and take a nap. Did the 2018 city council and the current council pass kindergarten?
The 2018 city council inherited a downtown with a lot of potential, unlimited potential, to represent and further the legacy of a city with open space used for vineyards, ranching and farming, and parks and trails. “Put things where you found them” does not mean violate the downtown that you were given to protect. Did they pass kindergarten?
Another valuable principle of the book is “clean up your mess”. The 2020 city council could have cleaned up the mess given to them by the 2018 council. They doubled down and made a bad project worse, if that’s possible. Did they pass kindergarten?
Do two 4-story apartment developments downtown further the legacy of those dedicated souls who took centuries to build a welcoming, classic, western downtown? Maybe the councils got milk, but didn’t get any cookies in kindergarten? We’d have to poll them to see why they did not understand the value of their council forebears’ efforts to preserve the historic legacy of Livermore.