Greg Scott, Livermore
"Die Zeitenwende" in German translates to "the turning point in history." We are there, especially given the decades that Germany, Europe's largest economy, has depended on oil and natural gas from Russia, the supplies of which are now being reduced or stopped. The rest of the world's economies also have no credible alternative to fossil-fuel vital energy needs.
No nation-state or people are not highly dependent on fossil fuels. Germany has had a zealous objective in converting to solar photovoltaic electric energy generation. This made Germany highly vulnerable through its reliance on Russia for oil and natural gas. Germany mothballed nuclear fission and shuttered coal-fired electrical generation plants numerously within former Chancellor Merkel's regime. That course is being partially reversed with the goal to re-activate Germany's coal-burning plants. As if from an Orwell writing, the European Union has recently deemed natural gas and nuclear fission energy conversions "green."
France, too, is in trouble with its electrical energy generation sources via 70%-75% of its electrical generation energy coming from nuclear fission. One-half of France's nuclear power plants are inoperable because of numerous problems, an example being metal embrittlement (intragranular stress corrosion cracking). Nuclear power plants in the south of France are shutdown, because necessary cooling river water is too hot in the summer through its increased warming from global climate disruption.
The current demand for fossil fuels is an impetus for its recent large price rise — a barometer for any recession precipitated by central bank interest rate increases to stem COVID-19 supply-chain, Russo-Ukrainian war and Sino-Western relation inflationary causalities. There is no going back to a previous era. Natural gas prices for American consumers are going global with increasing world demand and distribution changes such as U.S. liquid natural gas (LNG) shipments to Europe, which results in paying $200 a barrel in energy equivalent to oil for natural gas.
We’re living an energy delusion. We have no credible alternatives. We are going to pump carbon dioxide into the atmosphere at an even more accelerated rate. Nuclear fission electrical generation costs and scheduling overruns are ludicrous. We somehow think we can turn to lithium batteries when lithium consists of 0.002% of the Earth's crust. We think a solution is paving the landscape with People's Republic of China solar photovoltaics produced in part by indentured slave labor of Uyghurs and coal-fired electrical energy.
We need to create better, realistic energy plans!