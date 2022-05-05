Susan Munkner, Livermore
Cook-Callio frequently touts her eight years on Pleasanton City Council as credentials, including a seat in the now defunct (ACAP) where she represented the city. The ACAP was created to administer aid to low-income families with public funds with a budget of $3M but was shuttered due to “a result of serious financial concerns and significant non-compliance with laws and regulations,” (2011-2011 Alameda County Grand Jury Final Report) The report called it a “Case Study in Lax Oversight” with issues of misuse of taxpayer’s funds to the tune of $200k, late financial audits and non-payment of work stipends. “This is made more egregious because the board was composed of elected officials who should have known better.” Another issue raised was lack of attendance, “The ACAP governing board was comprised of 13 members – a county supervisor, and a city council member from each participating city. They only met four times a year and often did not have a quorum.” Cook-Callio was noted as a member who missed meetings.
Dillie has also championed charter school programs for individualized learning models, even in spite of significant district pushback to close these options, limiting choices for families. We need someone willing to challenge the system and put kids first in schools. We need a leader with a true understanding that our diverse population of students are facing greater challenges today than ever before, and with Cheryl having focused on her political career for the majority of the last decade, she’s too far removed from the kids to be the one.
Ex-LVJUSD Union President Cate Saraille recently put out an opinion piece with false news about Dillie’s history as a teacher stating he had only worked in charter schools. In fact, he has seven years in public schools and two additional years in private schools in addition to his time at charter schools. The union here in Livermore has always been against choice in schools as evident by their vicious fight against parents to re-open schools last year that needlessly punished our students and set back education, which by the way, Saraille frequently commented online in support of closures. We cannot have another candidate in office who is in bed with a political action group so deeply as Cook-Callio is. There needs to be a system of checks and balances to ensure our students are not held back by abuses of power.