Alex Dourov, Livermore
During his tenure as principal of the charter school, Eric Dillie pled no contest (a guilty plea) for failing to report the child abuse of one of the students he was responsible for. When questioned about the incident by the Mercury News and the East Bay Times, “Dillie continued to minimize what occurred. In retelling the story to the East Bay Times in a follow-up interview about his endorsement, he made no mention of the student’s injuries.”
Fast forward to May 4, 2022, when both the Mercury News and the East Bay Times retracted their April 20 endorsement of Dillie. However, as of today’s date (5-22-2022), Eric Dillie’s campaign website still boldly boasts of both papers’ recommendation/endorsement.
What does that tell you about his ethics, transparency and accountability? What was at the charter school, still is today.