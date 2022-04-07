Fred Biletnikoff, Jr., Livermore
I am writing this in support of my friend and former colleague, Eric Dillie. Eric and I worked together at Livermore Valley Charter Prep high school from 2013-2016 and again from 2017-18 at Squaw Valley Academy, Bay Area. Eric is running for the position of Trustee for the Alameda County Board of Education.
During my time working with Eric he was the principal of our school, but he was much more than that. To our faculty, Eric was a strong mentor that supported, and embraced, the diversity and/or philosophical differences that each of us had. Eric was always fair and understanding of each of our strengths and weaknesses. He always found a way to unite our faculty so that the students got the best from our staff collectively.
As for working with our student body, Eric did an outstanding job of knowing each and every student. He knew their parents, the subjects they each excelled in, what motivated each of them and how each of them wanted to be connected with. Eric treated each of them with the same fairness while at the same time treating them differently according to how they wanted to be treated. Eric had an open-door policy for every student on that campus and I saw several students take advantage of it. They knew they might not get exactly what they wanted when they walked into his office, but when they walked out, they appreciated the manner in which Eric dealt with them. Eric did wonders for the positive social, emotional and academic growth for many, many students!
Eric Dillie is good for education and good for our community. He is an intelligent, devoted family man that I am very proud to say is one of the closest friends I have. If given the opportunity, Eric’s knowledge of the educational system and his ability to relate to people from all walks of life would be a great addition to the Alameda County Board of Education.