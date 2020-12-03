Greg Scott, Livermore
It would be a shame if an unwitting wild creature stumbled into the planned Aramis Solar Project land in North Livermore and was not cognizant that it was not in a Wildlands, Inc. area.
The stupid creature might not even perceive that the rays of the sun fall somehow differently on this land than Wildlands, Inc.'s land. Wildlife, of course, should stick to the arbitrary, checkerboard designations and determinations of humans.
Brian Monaghan, in his Wildlands, Inc. defensive letter to The Independent published Nov. 12, writes, "that the site would provide marginal value for habitat conservation."
So, it should be paved over with solar panels? How does that affect marginality? By metaphor, this "disked" land is treated like a forlorn divorced human that cannot possibly ever have another loving relationship. Restoration? Biological enhancement? Forget it! Most apparently important is Wildlands, Inc.'s 'crown jewels'.
I commend Wildlands, Inc. for what they have accomplished. I do not commend them for the view on the planned utility-scale solar field in North Livermore, which will produce electricity at an average of $100 a Megawatt-hour (MWh), or 10 cents a kilowatt-hour (kWh) in a state where the average cost from its diverse mix of electrical generation is $74 a MWh, or 7.4 cents a kWh. (Go ahead electric utility-bill payer - take a real look at that bill!). Maybe environmentalists and 'conservationists' might figure economics into their considerations. (Source: USEIA - United States Energy Information Administration).
Certainly, we must do something about our carbon dioxide emissions. Destroying precious wildlands; ranchlands; biological resources, even if they are "marginal"; and potential food production areas to produce 1 MW for every 5 to 8 acres and to store electrical energy at double multiple and 2 orders of magnitude greater expense than other storage methods is problematic.
If we are to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, we had better look at recent agricultural technological innovations as well.
We have humans being compared to dinosaurs in John Johnston's letter to The Independent on Nov. 12. Wrong analogy. Dino the dinosaur did not see the large object from space coming. We humans track nearly everything coming at us in space, and we know what is coming with increasing atmospheric carbon dioxide concentration. It is more like the Permian-Triassic extinction event of 252 million years ago.
Unwise land use decisions are not going to solve the problem.