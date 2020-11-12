John Lawrence, Livermore
Even though the COVID19 didn’t disappear after the election, as promised, our local campaign signs sure did.
In a demonstration of Livermore’s unity, political opponents came together to help clean up our town by removing their campaign signs more quickly and efficiently than ever. At the urging of Kristie Wang, Stacey Swanson and Kandiss Hewing, the candidates divided up our town, and with their supporters, collected everyone’s signs at one time and met up later to divide them up. If this kind of civility and cooperation can continue for the next four years, we will indeed rebuild our society and economy better than ever.
Thank you to all the candidates and sign collectors!