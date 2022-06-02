Mary Anne Rozsa, Livermore
The Livermore City Council again is at the opposite pole from the majority of Livermore residents. At the Monday meeting, May 23, the Council modified the agreement with Eden Housing, moving up the transfer of the old Lucky site to Eden Housing. Instead of the December 31, 2022, transfer, it will occur in a couple of months, which will in essence take away the ability of a new council to change directions after the November election. Our Council continues to not listen to the many citizens' voices calling for the relocation of the four-story Eden Housing project to a more suitable location. Continuing to add more four-story buildings in the Downtown core will forever change the character and charm of our lovely City. Our City center should feature a lovely big park for all residents to be proud of and to be enjoyed by future generations.