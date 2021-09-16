Valarie Daum, Livermore
As I walked to a recent meeting downtown on a very warm day, I looked at the tiny plot of grass dubbed “Stockmen’s Park” and envisioned the future. It was not idyllic. All the parked cars were gone, but housing and concrete surrounded me. Where were the benches under the shade trees?
Our City Management and Council appear to have given up on completing the stalled Legacy housing, but still push forward with the Eden low-cost housing plan. Livermore citizens overwhelmingly do NOT support the city manager’s or the Council plans. These people are paid to work for us. Why do they not meet with all groups to work on a compromise?