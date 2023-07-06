Ward Kanowsky, Pleasanton
Ahead of Indian Prime Minister’s Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Washington D.C., 75 members of Congress, led by Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) and Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) signed a letter addressed to President Biden urging him to discuss human rights concerns when he met with the Prime Minister. Specifically, according to the letter, “credible reports reflect troubling signs in India toward the shrinking of political space, the rise of religious intolerance, the targeting of civil society organizations and journalists, and growing restrictions on press freedoms and internet access.”
I was disappointed that my Congressman, Rep. Eric Swalwell, did not sign the letter. As Eric indicated on one of his Twitter feeds just before Modi’s visit, his district includes one of the largest Indian American diasporas in the country. I was also disappointed because I had two meetings in 2021 with Eric and his staff to discuss human rights abuses in India; an old friend of mine who lives in India alerted me to the situation in his country and asked if I would raise awareness in the United States, so I reached out to Eric’s office. Also attending with me was a representative from The London Story, a foundation that investigates human rights violations and abuses, and who was well versed on the Modi government.
Eric, I appreciate that accountability matters so much to you, and I applaud your efforts in calling out the former President and his MAGA supporters in the House of Representatives for all their shameful actions; I know that you will continue to be one of the leading voices against such extremism. But I also ask for consistency and hope that you will apply the same standards of accountability to others, as was clearly warranted in this situation. By signing the Van Hollen/Jayapal letter with your colleagues, you would not have been condemning Modi or his visit; in fact, the letter welcomes the Prime Minister. You would have been asking President Biden for a discussion of differences with the Indian PM “in an honest and forthright way.” Certainly, a reasonable request and one I wish you had taken the opportunity to ask.