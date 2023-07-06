Ward Kanowsky, Pleasanton

Ahead of Indian Prime Minister’s Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Washington D.C., 75 members of Congress, led by Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) and Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) signed a letter addressed to President Biden urging him to discuss human rights concerns when he met with the Prime Minister. Specifically, according to the letter, “credible reports reflect troubling signs in India toward the shrinking of political space, the rise of religious intolerance, the targeting of civil society organizations and journalists, and growing restrictions on press freedoms and internet access.”