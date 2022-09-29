David and Laurel Coats, Livermore
My wife and I are disappointed that the City Council has chosen to ignore the referendum petition signed by thousands of citizens to challenge the City’s amended agreement with Eden Housing, with the ultimate goal of giving the citizens of Livermore a chance to vote on the location of the Eden Housing Project.
We recognize and support the need for affordable housing in Livermore. but believe the current Eden Housing location is a poor choice, which will irrevocably alter the ambiance and historical character of the downtown area that so many people love.
Surely there are other and better places where affordable housing could be built in Livermore. Many potential locations have been suggested, but the City Council has made it clear that the current proposed downtown location is the only one they are willing to consider.
The rushed sale of the Livermore downtown center to Eden Housing appears to be a desperate attempt to prevent a potential changing of the guard in the City Council from putting the brakes on the Eden Housing plan, to consider if another location might better serve both the need for affordable housing and the desire of so many citizens to maintain the special character of our downtown.
If the City Council truly believes that the current Eden Housing location is supported by the majority of citizens, then a rushed sale would not have been necessary and allowing the citizens to vote on the location would not worry the Council, as it apparently does.