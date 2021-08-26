Ruth Ann Hunt, Livermore
Let me add my name to the list of Livermore voters who are disappointed in Mayor Bob Woerner because of his broken promise to consider a different location for the Eden Housing Project. I do not know Mayor Woerner, but voted for him based on his pre-election offer of a win-win possibility, which raised my hope that the area could be used for an inviting park and Eden Housing placed somewhere else, across Railroad Avenue.
Like other Livermore citizens who have addressed this issue, I am in favor of affordable housing, but not in the currently approved location. A more favorable location could still be possible if the mayor and council members would choose to revisit the issue, listen to Livermore citizens, and do some creative problem solving — actions.