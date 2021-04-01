Susan Springer, Livermore
Did the Tri-Valley Conservancy (TVC) Board of Directors really think anyone would believe they were not endorsing the massive, industrial-solar projects in North Livermore when they contracted with Intersect Power to monitor the destruction of multiple threatened species during the construction and 50-year operation of the Aramis solar power plant?
Certainly, the Alameda County Board of Supervisors believed TVC’s support was an endorsement. Two supervisors praised the project, believing it had the stamp of approval from the TVC. Moreover, in a letter to the supervisors prior to their vote on the project, TVC said its involvement in the Aramis project ‘would provide integrity and accountability for the project.’
What happened to TVC's integrity and accountability? An organization whose mission is ‘protecting open space for you, wildlife and future generations to enjoy’ agreed to work closely with a private, for-profit energy corporation that plans to convert hundreds of acres of agricultural land and open space in North Livermore Valley into a barren landscape of lithium-ion batteries, glass, plastic, silicon, cadmium telluride and metal.
Over 300,000 eight-foot-tall solar panels will blanket nearly 400 acres. The site plan calls for construction of a new power substation, operations building, five-acre lithium-ion energy storage complex, miles of internal access road and security fencing, plus overhead electrical transmission lines mounted on towers, some 10 stories tall. The Aramis project will be the largest utility-scale solar facility ever built in the San Francisco Bay Area. It sets the precedent for the industrial development of the remainder of North Livermore Valley and the agricultural land of East Alameda County.
The sacrifice has minimal benefit to citizens of Livermore, with at least 75% of the power generated contracted to go to San Francisco.
The TVC's contract with Intersect Power means it will profit from the destruction of agricultural land, open space, wildlife habitat and the North Livermore Avenue scenic corridor. The TVC has become a business partner of corporations seeking to exploit the natural resources of East Alameda County.
Sadly, the TVC has lost its way and my future support.