Mary Rozsa, Livermore
It is difficult to express how disappointed I am as a longtime resident of Livermore with the disturbing Downtown plan with high-rises on both sides of South L Street and Railroad Avenue. Certainly, there has been a multitude of objections expressed by Livermore citizens to the Mayor and Council Members. The current plan with Eden Housing will not provide a decent downtown park as initially proposed but will have concrete walkways and strips of grass/landscaping between large imposing buildings, not a true park with spacious grass area, playgrounds, picnic area and benches for just enjoying the scenery. Now to add more disappointment, the City is planning on giving a $1.9 million loan to the hotel developer, Presido. The parcel in question will be used for valet parking for the hotel, but is not large enough to accommodate the spaces required for a 135-room hotel, short by 49 stalls, so where does the City propose to locate the extra stalls? This proposed loan, since it does not meet parking requirements, should not be approved by the Mayor and Livermore City Council.
With so many mistakes occurring in our Downtown, I feel our City's character and charm will be totally and irreparably damaged for current residents and future generations.