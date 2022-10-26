Pat Huynh, Livermore

I moved to Livermore in 1999. I previously lived in San Jose and San Francisco. I was attracted to the serenity and open space Livermore had to offer. These days, Livermore is changing. There are new housing developments everywhere, taking away from the small-town feel. Many residents are unhappy with the direction Livermore is heading towards, but we lack leadership that listens to its constituents.  