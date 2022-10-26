I moved to Livermore in 1999. I previously lived in San Jose and San Francisco. I was attracted to the serenity and open space Livermore had to offer. These days, Livermore is changing. There are new housing developments everywhere, taking away from the small-town feel. Many residents are unhappy with the direction Livermore is heading towards, but we lack leadership that listens to its constituents.
My first taste of local politics was with the Garaventa Project. My neighbors fought hard for ten years to stop the project, but the city approved the Project anyway. Even after a court case, the city still seeks to develop the beautiful, untouched Garaventa Hill. My neighbors feel unheard.
We need new leadership, and that is why I am voting for Mony Nop. My background is similar to Nop/s as I am also a refugee from Vietnam myself. I understand how hard it is to make a new life in an unfamiliar country, and I know how hard Nop has worked to get to where he is today. I know he will continue to work hard, should he be elected our mayor. Vote Mony Nop, Carol Wahrer, and Ben Barrientos. Save our downtown and open spaces.