Maryann Brent, Livermore
The word ‘ghetto’ evokes images of a slum. The residents of urban slums - ghettoes - live in humiliating conditions, and residents who live more comfortably avoid these places. However, on April 20, 2021, I believe that John Stein never meant that the Eden Housing project would be a ghetto.
Most likely he meant that concentrated affordable housing in the city core should be avoided for two reasons. Increased parking-congestion pressure is one reason. Secondly, dispersed affordable housing is healthier for the community. Sprinkling smaller affordable housing projects among market rate housing creates diverse neighborhoods. Livermore celebrates diversity.
The City Council’s Pavlovian response to a single word has created a kerfuffle that evolved into a firestorm. This was unnecessary, and has caused outrage and pain in the community. The idea of dismissing John Stein is appalling. He served on the City Council for 16 years and twice on the Planning Commission. He obviously cares about the city and its future. True to his nature, he spoke his truth.
I wonder if the City Council would consider using the special meeting on Monday, May 3 as an opportunity to engage the community. Discuss, not dismiss!