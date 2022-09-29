The Mayor and current City Council have to be voted OUT this November. This includes John Marchand. They continue to ignore the overwhelming majority of the citizens of Livermore and have illegally defied the wishes of the citizens. The City Council has rushed behind Livermore Citizens’ backs many times throughout the last couple of years, including the recent, quick sale of Livermore’s downtown prime property to Eden Housing.
A new Mayor and a new City Council need to be elected this November who support the will of the people and relocate Eden Housing to a better location and not in the middle of downtown. Give what the citizens have been fighting for in the past several years. Save the valuable prime Downtown property Lot for a Large-Scale destination Central Park, and create a place for everybody to enjoy for years to come.
Mony Nop as Mayor, Carol Wahrer and Ben Barrientos as Council members – all have to be voted IN.