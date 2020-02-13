Can you believe this situation? I stand both amazed and dismayed at the behavior of our elected officials. Granted, my political acumen is neither complex or extensive, but I do like to think that I have some basic understanding of the U.S, political system after observing it for over 60 years. I also have a college education (with several degrees).
Also, I am a retired veteran with a background in two military services. Among various diverse companies, I have worked at the Livermore Laboratory, Rand Corporation, Northrop Electronics Division, and Hughes Aircraft Corporation. So, I believe that it may be assumed that I have some semblance of logical thought processes swirling through my brain.
The recent behavior of the members of the U.S. Senate has been, at the very least, self-serving in how they handled the Impeachment trial of that unmentionable POTUS. They have gone far beyond any possible interpretation of party loyalty by failing to allow witnesses during the trial. Their actions have openly displayed their imperfections and unsuitability for their offices. It is inconceivable that any self-respecting individual could act in such a biased and selfish manner, especially when their obligation is to place the welfare of their constituency before their own.
To list a few of the inappropriate actions that the President has committed (that have been ignored and permitted by the Senate) are:
1) Assumed office without either a transition team or plan.
2) Nepotism by hiring his own children to jobs that they had neither the training, experience, or capacity to fulfill.
3) Appointed cabinet members woefully incompetent and/or incapable of performing any tasks beneficial to the country.
4) Wasting so much in federal funds that the national deficit skyrocketed into infinity and beyond.
5) Ignored not only the science, but the actual effects of environmental changes to the world.
6) Alienated the people and governments of every single nation on the planet (except for those known for human rights violations and violent treatment of their own inhabitants).
7) Encouraged election fraud in 2016 and attempted to repeat same in upcoming 2020 election.
8) Consistently appointed immoral and criminal men to positions requiring the highest degree of honesty.
9) Is incapable of speaking without falsehood, exaggeration, errors, and self-aggrandizement.
10) Continually wastes time and money on glorious projects like building a wall to reduce refugees from crossing the border and a Space Force that nobody needs.
My suggestion is that each senator have their performance in office and backgrounds investigated by our federal law enforcement agencies. Article I, Section 5, of the U.S. Constitution provides that "Each House [of Congress] may determine the Rules of its proceedings, punish its members for disorderly behavior, and, with the concurrence of two-thirds, expel a member." Since 1789, the Senate has expelled only 15 of its entire membership. I also recommend that a maximum age limit of 45 years be established for both houses of Congress and the presidency.
As for the upcoming election, I fervently hope that the Democratic National Convention selects a worthy candidate for us to vote for in November. .