Theodore Schaefer, Livermore
While recently playing golf at Los Positas, my group saw a 'blue lives matter' flag flying at the citizen-owned Livermore airport. It looks just like an American flag, but is colored with black and white stripes, separated by one blue stripe, signifying to some people how our police separate good from bad/evil.
I believe we all support our police 100%, but many see this flag as racist and separatist and possibly, even illegal in design. We don't need more division, rather more unity. The flag should not be flown on any public Livermore property.