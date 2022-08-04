Jim Hutchins, Livermore
The City’s latest move to force the Eden Housing project through is to declare the referendum invalid and have the City Clerk refuse to even process the signatures that were submitted.
Jim Hutchins, Livermore
The City’s latest move to force the Eden Housing project through is to declare the referendum invalid and have the City Clerk refuse to even process the signatures that were submitted.
The Livermore City Council has been and is preventing the public’s input, first by ignoring the PlaceWorks results that said the citizens believe high-density housing and large buildings are not appropriate in the middle of downtown, then by ignoring the constant calls by the public to look at alternatives for the Eden Housing location (by claiming there are no alternatives without even looking), then by trying to move up the property transfer so a new council cannot change this council’s decision, and now by claiming the referendum is illegitimate.
They also claim the current Eden Housing plan is what the citizens voted for - the citizens have never voted on this housing project.
The question is not whether there is a need for housing – there is. The question is where it should be built. Such decisions need to balance all needs, including the needs of the public for open space.
It’s amazing that when people say they believe the actions of the City Clerk are wrong, their protests are called bullying and intimidation. Apparently, these people believe when the city attorney says something, then it cannot be disputed. Well, tell that to the Appeals Court judges in the Garaventa Hills case, and the State Supreme Court, that said he is wrong. And he is wrong here. too. There is legal precedent against the city’s position, and the city’s actions will instead force the decision to be made by the courts.
The council has a history of working behind the public’s back, including in their recent court loss. The council was elected to work for the people, and that means doing what the public wants. The public has spoken through their referendum signature collection, and they want the citizens to vote on whether they approve of this council’s actions. Instead, the council is seeking to ignore the public, or at least to delay the argument until the property transfer is complete, thereby rendering the issue moot.
The citizens must be allowed a voice and allowed to vote on the referendum.
