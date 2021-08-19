Vic Avila, Livermore
The downtown park development, if it includes a park, could be used by your great-great-grandchildren.
It won't be used for a lengthy time by the people who are making the current decision to determine what is built there.
One hundred years from now our great-great-grandchildren could be born, and the park and buildings that are hopefully in the site will be used by multiple generations.
Parks with everlasting value and staying power that become landmarks, like Union Square, Central Park in New York City, South Park in Portland, Oregon, Wilson Park in Salem, Oregon, have all been there for years — and draw people downtown because they are attractive open spaces in a sea of asphalt, buildings and concrete.
Livermore can have a landmark for centuries to come if the city council spends the time and energy to make it a landmark. If the apartments go into the adjacent space across Railroad Avenue, this development will be future-proof, enhancing the downtown experience and downtown businesses. For those who currently have downtown businesses, those businesses will be worth more and last longer with an open space park area in their backyard.