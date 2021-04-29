Anne Marie Etesse, Livermore
One aspect that I love about Livermore is the downtown. So many cities in the area have lost their downtowns to inconsiderate urbanization and to greed. Let's not make the same mistake! Let's not be one of those cities! Let's keep our downtown green, open, free of tall buildings and traffic congestion. Let's do all this for us now and for our children tomorrow.
The revised Eden Housing Development does not serve Livermore well. Do NOT approve it. It can and should be changed.
Transfer the Eden Housing Development across Railroad Avenue to the north and preserve the historic downtown area.
If this pandemic has taught us one thing, it is to not be afraid of change, to embrace new norms and to use our heads so that our future is brighter, better and healthier. Let's protect our city while making it even more attractive, inclusive, fair and equitable. Listen to its residents! Do not approve the revised Eden Housing Development.
Thank you for your consideration.