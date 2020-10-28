Kunal Khaware, Dublin
Do not be fooled by the mailers attacking Vinnie Bacon.
They are all the more reason to vote for him.
Negative mailers accuse Bacon of turning in (a few) late financial disclosure forms. He fills out the forms himself. It is a lot of work to itemize small amounts of money from hundreds of people.
Some of the anti-Bacon mailers come from an anonymous committee called "Preserving Agriculture in Alameda County", ID# 1390831, with a San Francisco phone number, 415-884-5500. Please call and ask what they know about agriculture in Livermore. This committee has not disclosed how much it spent on the mailers.
Not that Bacon's opponent David Haubert, needs help from anonymous committees. Haubert collected $590,751 through the end of September. Only 26% of the money donated to Haubert’s campaign was from people in Supervisor District 1. Another 27% was from people outside, and 46% was from companies and committees. Haubert's single biggest expense was $151,856 to Axiom Strategies of Kansas City. Please call them at (816) 407-1222 and ask if they can even find Livermore on a map.