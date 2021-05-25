Maryann Brent, Livermore
The housing project that the City Council proposes for the Lucky Catalyst Site - 2 large housing units in the middle of downtown - is most unfortunate for Livermore. It will create traffic congestion and parking problems and will threaten Livermore's economic health, in my opinion.
The city has changed proposals for the Lucky site a number of times over the years. And when a housing proposal was made in 2018, hundreds of residents showed up at the city council meeting in protest. According to a recent poll, a majority still oppose housing there. I hope the City Council will not contribute to the canyons of housing that already appear downtown.