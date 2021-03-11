Andrew Bixby, Livermore
We, the people of Livermore, are once again being subjected to something that we do not like and do not want, but seems to being shoved down our throats, whether we like it or not!
This refers to the recent submission of a proposal by the Livermore Airport Commission to the City of Livermore Planning Dept., i.e.: a proposal to expand the use of Livermore Airport, to include a Free Base Operator (FBO) called Kaiser Air, to fly 3-6 Boeing 737-500 Aircraft into and out of Livermore Airport (LVK), every week.
I have seen the YouTube video of the so-called test flights that were secretly performed recently into LVK. Those twin jet engines are loud! 97 dB emanating from a screaming jet engine that was not even throttling up too much, because the aircraft was empty, was not fun to hear.
The other serious concern we all must have is with regard to the length of the currently available runway at LVK. It is just a mere 5,700 feet. Boeing recommends that its 737 aircraft have at least a 6,800-foot runway. What are these city officials thinking? Kaiser Air says it is only a 737-500 and it is always going to be empty because these 737s are only going to come to LVK for service and maintenance.
But we live in the real world, don't we, guys? We all know that a fully loaded Kaiser Air 737 is going to take off or land at LVK, either surreptitiously or in an emergency, when Oakland does not clear one of their planes to land due to weather or some other reason.
Very recently, a small turbo-prop airplane had to make an emergency abortive action, due to engine trouble during takeoff. It ended up on the fence of the airport, with half the airplane on Isabel Avenue, in collision with a motor vehicle that just happened to be on Isabel Avenue at that moment! Luckily, nobody got killed.
Can you imagine a huge Boeing 737-500 airplane that has to make an emergency abort during takeoff from LVK, and then careens right across Isabel, totally destroying 10 vehicles and killing 20 people, and then continues careening into the shopping complex across the street, with the pilot landing right on the stove of the kitchen inside Cattlemen's restaurant? Hello?