Jean King, Livermore
The more than 8000 Livermore citizens who signed the Move Eden Housing referendum are asking for a voice in the development of the downtown. The signers must not be ignored. They are not a small group.
Comments to the City Council for last Monday’s meeting — in person were 17 in favor and 11 against the referendum; written comments were 78 in favor and 4 against the referendum.
This is such an important decision for the heart of the city. Let the citizens be heard. Listen to them.
