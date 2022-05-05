David Ott, Pleasanton
We have a crisis at our southern border with thousands of illegal aliens entering the country every day. And because of this open border policy by the Biden administration, fentanyl is being smuggled into the US in record numbers. The fentanyl overdose epidemic is another crisis that is being ignored by the Biden administration. We have an inflation problem that is getting worse, not better. Gas and food prices are at an all-time high. What are the democratic leaders doing about these crises? NOTHING! The Do-Nothing Dems continue to focus on their personal agenda to ruin our country and they turn a blind eye to the real issues of the day. Come November, do the right thing and vote them out of office.